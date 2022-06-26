Daily brief: Uttarakhand braces for Kanwar Yatra after 2-year gap, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uttarakhand braces for challenges of Kanwar yatra after 2-year gap

With over 30 million devotees expected this year, the Uttarakhand government is bracing for the challenges of the Kanwar yatra after a gap of two years. This year the yatra is expected to draw a huge influx of devotees and it is likely to break earlier records. Read more

UP bypolls: Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan welcome ‘younger brother’ Dinesh Lal Yadav to Lok Sabha

Bhojpuri actors-turned politicians, Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan, on Sunday congratulated fellow Bhojpuri superstar, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, who was elected as Member of Parliament (MP) by winning bypolls to Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat. Read more

Watch: Legendery coach Chandrakant Pandit sheds tears after MP beat Mumbai to win first-ever Ranji title

Legendary domestic coach Chandrakant Pandit added another feather to his illustrious cap, leading Madhya Pradesh to their first-ever Ranji Trophy victory on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh beat 41-time champions Mumbai by 6 wickets on Day 5 of the final at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Read more

KK's daughter asks people not to abuse or spread hate against singer's team: 'What would dad think?'

KK's daughter Taamara shared a long note asking people not to abuse or 'spread hate' against the late singer's managers--Hitesh Bhat and Shubham Bhatt. Taking to Instagram, Taamara shared several throwback pictures of KK with his team members. Read more

Ankita Konwar speaks of movement and balance with Merudandasana and Anantasana

Ankita Konwar is our yoga inspo. Ankita, wife of TV personality, model and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is known for sharing snippets of her fitness diaries on her Instagram profile. Ankita believes in the power of workouts, yoga and running. Read more

