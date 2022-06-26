UP bypolls: Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan welcome ‘younger brother’ Dinesh Lal Yadav to Lok Sabha

Bhojpuri actors-turned politicians, Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan, on Sunday congratulated fellow Bhojpuri superstar, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, who was elected as Member of Parliament (MP) by winning bypolls to Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.

“I welcome my younger brother @nirhua1…now Azamgarh will what difference an MP can make…many thanks to voters of Azamgarh,” tweeted Manoj Tiwari, the BJP's MP from North East Delhi.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan thanked the Bhojpuri society ‘from the bottom of my heart.’ The saffron party's MP from Gorakhpur tweeted: “Thank you for increasing the respect and pride of (PM Narendra) Modi and Maharaj Ji (UP CM Yogi Adityanath). Thank you for electing Nirahua as parliamenatarian.”

हमरे भोजपुरी समाज के लोगन के ह्रदय से धन्यवाद बा, हम सबके प्रिय मोदी जी, पूज्य महाराज जी के सम्मान और गौरव बढ़ावें के खातिर और दिनेश लाल यादव निरहुआ के सांसद चुनें खातिर l🙏 pic.twitter.com/pL854K79Ja — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) June 26, 2022

