Bypolls 2022 results: PM Modi thanks Tripura for reposing faith in BJP, hails 'historic' win in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it emerged victorious on five out of 10 seats – 3 Lok Sabha and 7 seven assembly – for which byelections were conducted on June 23, and counting of votes held today.

“I thank the people of Tripura for reposing faith in @BJP4Tripura's development agenda and blessing our candidates, including CM @DrManikSaha2Ji with wins in the by-polls. Our Government will continue fulfilling people’s aspirations. I laud our Karyakartas for their hardwork,” PM Modi, who is on a 3-day visit to Germany and the UAE, said in a tweet.

In Tripura, where the saffron party is in power, its candidates were victorious on three out of four assembly seats where bypolls were held: Town Bardowali (contested by chief minister Manik Saha), Surma and Jubarajnagar. The fourth, Agartala, was clinched by Sudip Roy Burman for the Congress; in February, Burman resigned as a BJP MLA and joined the Congress.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, another BJP-ruled state, the party won the Lok Sabha constituencies of Azamgarh and Rampur, bastions of the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP). “The by-poll wins in Azamgarh and Rampur are historic. It indicates wide-scale acceptance and support for the double engine Governments at the Centre and in UP. Grateful to the people for their support. I appreciate the efforts of our Party Karyakartas. @BJP4UP,” tweeted prime minister Modi.

PM Modi also had a message for the BJP's voters in the states where it suffered losses. “Gratitude to all those voted for @BJP4India in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi and Punjab. We will keep working among the people and keep raising issues of public welfare,” he tweeted.

In Andhra Pradesh, the state's ruling YSRCP retained the Atmakur assembly seat, while Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Rajinder Nagar constituency. In Jharkhand, the Congress, which is a member of the ruling coalition, retained the Mandar seat, while in Punjab, the Shiromani Akal Dal (Amritsar) clinched the Sangrur parliamentary seat.

