Modi to pay 3-day visit to Germany, UAE; What's on the agenda

Ahead of his visit to Germany and the United Arab Emirates, prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared a brief outline of his engagements in both nations. The prime minister will pay a three-day visit to Germany and UAE beginning Sunday.

Modi -- who is going to Germany for the G7 summit to be held on June 26 and 27 -- said he will exchange views with the leaders of the bloc and its partners on issues such as energy, food security, counter-terrorism, environment and democracy.

Modi also said he will be visiting Schloss Elmau in southern Germany for the G7 -- a grouping of the world's seven richest nations (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States). “It'll be a pleasure to meet chancellor Olaf Scholz after a productive India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations,” he said.

Modi is attending the G7 summit following an invitation by the German chancellor. The summit is being hosted by Germany in its capacity as the chair of G7.

During the meet, the G7 leaders are expected to focus on the Ukraine crisis that has triggered geopolitical turmoil besides fuelling a global food and energy crisis.

Modi also said he was looking forward to meeting members of the Indian diaspora in Europe. "While in Germany, I also look forward to meeting members of the Indian diaspora from across Europe who are contributing immensely to their local economies as also enriching our relations with European countries," the prime minister said.

Modi leaves for Germany on Saturday night.

On June 28, Modi will travel to the United Arab Emirates to pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former president of the Gulf nation.

"On my way back to India, I will make a brief stopover in Abu Dhabi, UAE for a meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, on June 28 to convey my personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi," Modi said.

