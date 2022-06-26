Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP bypolls: Yogi credits 'double engine' govt as BJP breaches SP strongholds Azamgarh, Rampur
UP bypolls: Yogi credits 'double engine' govt as BJP breaches SP strongholds Azamgarh, Rampur

The party's Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi and Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ won the Lok Sabha seats of Rampur (vacated by Azam Khan) and Azamgarh (vacated by Akhilesh Yadav) respectively.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo/HT)
Published on Jun 26, 2022 04:56 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hailed the party's ‘double engine’ government as the party breached the Samajwadi Party (SP) bastions, the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats, for which byelections were held on June 23.

“The win on Rampur Lok Sabha seat reaffirms common people's faith in people-friendly policies of the BJP's ‘double engine’ government under prime minister Narendra Modi's leadership,” Adityanath wrote on Twitter, his post translated roughly from Hindi.

He further credited the leadership of the saffron party, its dedicated ‘karyakartas’, and thanked the people of Rampur.

On Azamgarh, the chief minister posted a similarly-worded tweet.

PM Modi and BJP leaders use the term ‘double engine’ government for a situation in which the party is in power both at the Centre and in a state; the BJP already leads the Union government.

In Rampur, the BJP's Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi defeated his nearest rival, Mohd Asim Raja of the SP, by a margin of 42,192 votes, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced. Bypolls here were necessitated after senior Samajwadi leader Azam Khan resigned from the seat earlier this year after being elected as a legislator from the assembly constituency, also named Rampur.

Meanwhile, Azamgarh witnessed a see-saw contest among the BJP, SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidates. Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ was eventually victorious, edging out his nearest rivals, Dharmendra Yadav (cousin of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh) and BSP's Shah Alam, also known as ‘Guddu Jamali’.

The seat was vacated by Akhilesh Yadav after his election as an MLA from the Karhal assembly constituency.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

yogi adityanath bypolls
