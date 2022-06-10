Home / India News / Daily brief: ‘Victory of democracy’, says Gehlot after Cong wins 3 seats in Rajasthan, and all the latest news
india news

Daily brief: ‘Victory of democracy’, says Gehlot after Cong wins 3 seats in Rajasthan, and all the latest news

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot casting his vote for the Rajya Sabha elections, in Jaipur.(ANI)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot casting his vote for the Rajya Sabha elections, in Jaipur.(ANI)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 09:11 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rajya Sabha polls: ‘Victory of democracy’, says Gehlot after Cong wins 3 seats

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot hailed the election of Congress candidates Pramod Tiwari, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala to the Rajya Sabha. Read more

Protests in several parts of country after Friday prayers over Prophet remarks

Protests and sloganeering were held after Friday congregational prayers in several parts of the country, including Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, Jharkhand capital Ranchi and elsewhere over inflammatory speeches against Prophet Mohammad. Read more

US Capitol riot panel blames Trump for ‘attempted coup’ on Jan 6

In its first of six public hearing on the January 6 insurrection, the US House select committee investigating the episode pinned the blame on then-president Donald Trump for instigating a lie that the election was stolen. Read more

Hardik Pandya's Instagram story on David Miller's birthday a day after South Africa beat India is pure gold

Hardik Pandya came up with an epic birthday wish for his Gujarat Titans teammate David Miller on Friday. Read more

Perth to Sydney: An epic train journey connecting two oceans

“Today our dream comes to reality”, tells Sue and Colin from Queensland as the legendary train ‘Indian Pacific’ begins its long journey from Perth to Sydney. Read more

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rajya sabha
rajya sabha
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out