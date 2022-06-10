Daily brief: ‘Victory of democracy’, says Gehlot after Cong wins 3 seats in Rajasthan, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rajya Sabha polls: ‘Victory of democracy’, says Gehlot after Cong wins 3 seats

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot hailed the election of Congress candidates Pramod Tiwari, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala to the Rajya Sabha. Read more

Protests in several parts of country after Friday prayers over Prophet remarks

Protests and sloganeering were held after Friday congregational prayers in several parts of the country, including Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, Jharkhand capital Ranchi and elsewhere over inflammatory speeches against Prophet Mohammad. Read more

US Capitol riot panel blames Trump for ‘attempted coup’ on Jan 6

In its first of six public hearing on the January 6 insurrection, the US House select committee investigating the episode pinned the blame on then-president Donald Trump for instigating a lie that the election was stolen. Read more

Hardik Pandya's Instagram story on David Miller's birthday a day after South Africa beat India is pure gold

Hardik Pandya came up with an epic birthday wish for his Gujarat Titans teammate David Miller on Friday. Read more

Perth to Sydney: An epic train journey connecting two oceans

“Today our dream comes to reality”, tells Sue and Colin from Queensland as the legendary train ‘Indian Pacific’ begins its long journey from Perth to Sydney. Read more

