Daily brief: VIP darshans at Uttarakhand's Char Dham shrines abolished, says CM Dhami, and all the latest news

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami(PTI)
Published on May 13, 2022 08:55 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

VIP darshans at Uttarakhand’s Char Dham shrines abolished: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday ordered the administration to abolish a long-standing practice of making special arrangements for the well-connected and the influential at the four Char Dham shrines. Read more.

Raghav Chadha says law & order priority as Punjab cops crack Mohali attack case

AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Friday lauded the Punjab Police for cracking the Mohali grenade attack case within four days. Read more.

ED raids 10 locations in Bengal in multi-crore Bangladesh bank fraud

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided more than 10 locations in North and South 24 Parganas of Bengal to nab three men who, along with their associates, cheated multiple banks in Bangladesh of several hundred crore Bangladeshi taka and siphoned off the money to India. Read more.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal click selfie with fan in Manhattan, fans dub them 'Sheila and Sheila's husband'

Actor-couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal posed with a fan for a selfie in Manhattan, US. Read more.

‘You've taught me all this in commentary box': Dinesh Karthik's savage reply to Ex-New Zealand cricketer

Dinesh Karthik is having a dream IPL 2022 both on and off the field. Read more.

