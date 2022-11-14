Daily brief: VLC Media Player's website no longer banned in India, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

VLC Media Player's website no longer banned in India

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has removed the ban on website of VLC Media Player, the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) said on Monday. Read more

These are India's most polluted cities. 7 of 10 are from Bihar

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday listed 162 Indian cities with their air quality index and its values. The data is an average of air quality recorded in the past 24 hours and also mentions prominent pollutant of respective cities. Read more

Manchester United break silence after Cristiano Ronaldo blasts Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag in bombshell interview

Appearing for an interview in the wake of what has been a disastrous second stint at Manchester United, goal-machine Cristiano Ronaldo slammed Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag and claimed that the upper echelons of the Premier League club have tried to force him out of Old Trafford. Read more

Madhuri Dixit and Tabu groove together to Gata Rahe Mera Dil on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, fans call it iconic. Watch

Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram and shared a video as she grooved with Tabu on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Both of them danced together to the iconic song Gata Rahe Mera Dil from 1965 movie Guide. Recently, Tabu and Ajay Devgn promoted their upcoming film Drishyam 2 on sets of the reality show, where Madhuri is one of the judges. Read more

Beat snoring issues with this yoga routine: Malaika Arora’s trainer suggests

Snoring is a chronic condition faced by a lot of people. It usually happens when the air flow in the throat gets restricted, causing sudden pauses in breathing. Sometimes snoring is associated with the medical condition called Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Read more

