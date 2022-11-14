Manchester United break silence after Cristiano Ronaldo blasts Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag in bombshell interview

Appearing for an interview in the wake of what has been a disastrous second stint at Manchester United, goal-machine Cristiano Ronaldo slammed Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag and claimed that the upper echelons of the Premier League club have tried to force him out of Old Trafford. One of the biggest names in the modern era of the beautiful game, Ronaldo was recently left out of Man United's squad by manager Ten Hag for the second match in a row.

The Portugal captain has failed to record regular appearances for the Red Devils ever since the former Real Madrid star refused to come on as a substitute during Man United's home game against Tottenham Hotspur. Before returning to the squad, Ronaldo was dropped by manager Ten Hag for Man United's crucial match against Premier League giants Chelsea.

Sharing his views about the former Ajax manager on popular program - Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ronaldo said that he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester United. Nicknamed CR7, the former Juventus star sensationally claimed that he has no respect for Man United manager Ten Hag. “I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never going have respect for you,” Ronaldo told Morgan during the interview.

"I feel betrayed."



EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview.



90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/nqp4mcXHB0 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 13, 2022

Taking cognisance of Ronaldo's explosive remarks, Manchester United have shared an official statement on the club's website. "Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans," the club said.

According to a report filed by metro.co.uk, Manchester United are set to fine Ronaldo a whopping sum of £1 million for giving the explosive interview to Morgan. Ronaldo was also penalised when he refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham. The report also suggested that Ronaldo might have played his final game for the Red Devils. Man United are likely to release the 37-year-old before the transfer window in January.

Ronaldo joined Man United from Juventus in 2021. CR7 won eight major trophies during his first stint with the Red Devils from 2003-2009. “I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for the club. This is why I came to Manchester United. But you have some things inside that don’t help (us) reach the top level as City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal... a club with this dimension should be top of the tree in my opinion and they are not, unfortunately,” Ronaldo added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON