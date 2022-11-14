VLC Media Player's website no longer banned in India

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has removed the ban on website of VLC Media Player, the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) said on Monday.

“VICTORY @GoI_MeitY has decided to remove its ban on the website of VLC media player. IFF provided legal support to @videolan throughout this process,” tweeted IFF.

VICTORY 🎉@GoI_MeitY has decided to remove its ban on the website of VLC media player. IFF provided legal support to @videolan throughout this process. (1/3)#WhatTheBlock pic.twitter.com/pW7APDAbIX — Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) (@internetfreedom) November 14, 2022

IFF further said those who still cannot access the website, should write to it with their ISP details.

If you are unable to access https://t.co/ssjacu9U2j, write to us with the details of your ISP. (2/3) — Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) (@internetfreedom) November 14, 2022

Awesome work from @internetfreedom, if you are india, you should support them! https://t.co/NsuBTW6S7F — VideoLAN (@videolan) November 14, 2022

The ban came into effect earlier this year; however, there was no official statement announcing the ban.

According to Indian Express, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) took action because ‘the application had been communicating with servers of a previously banned app and transferring user information to a hostile country.’

It was the Union home ministry that requested that the website be blocked, IE also said, adding that the ban dates back to February.

Also, throughout this period, only the website was blocked, and mobile apps continued to work fine.

On August 14, IFF said it had filed an RTI, seeking information from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on the grounds on which the action was taken.

In our application, we sought information on the grounds on which videolan[dot]org has been blocked for access in India and whether any hearing opportunity was provided to the website owners before the website was blocked for access in India. (2/4)https://t.co/W0tLeiCrMO — Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) (@internetfreedom) August 14, 2022

However, in their single-line response, @GoI_MeitY has simply stated that they do not have any such information. We have filed the first appeal on this response, arguing that it is illegal and demonstrates non-application of mind. (3/4)https://t.co/nz3KCtABBc — Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) (@internetfreedom) August 14, 2022

The RTI, filed on June 7, was transferred by DoT to MeitY, which stated it did not have any information on ban, said Internet Freedom Foundation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON