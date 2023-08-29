Daily brief: Wagner chief Prigozhin's funeral held secretly in hometown; and all the latest news

Private funeral held for Wagner chief Prigozhin in Russia: What we know so far

The funeral of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin who was killed in a plane crash last week was held privately at a cemetery on the outskirts of his hometown St Petersburg. "The farewell to Yevgeny Viktorovich took place in a closed format. Those who wish to say goodbye may visit Porokhovskoye cemetery," his press service said in a short post on Telegram along with a photo of Prigozhin, Reuters reported. Read more

ISRO says Chandrayaan's Pragyan rover detected Oxygen & other elements on moon; hunt for Hydrogen underway

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday said the Pragyan rover's Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope confirmed the presence of sulphur in the lunar surface near the south pole, through the first-ever in-sity measurements. Read more

Elvish Yadav gives tour of his under-construction home, shows balcony where he will share drinks with his ‘wife’. Watch

Vlogger and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is celebrating 7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. In his latest vlog, Elvish gave a tour of his new under-construction home and showed off his new cars. Elvish won Bigg Boss OTT 2 earlier this month and took home ₹25 lakh prize money. Read more

Ishan, Gill, Kohli, Suryakumar: Aakash Chopra poses array of tough questions to Rohit, Dravid after KL Rahul ruled out

After India concluded their training camp in Alur on Tuesday, head coach Rahul Dravid revealed that KL Rahul, who had picked up a fresh niggle just days before his selection for the Asia Cup, will not be available for the first two matches of the tournament. Read more

Super Blue Moon 2023: How is a super blue moon different from supermoon and blue moon?

After witnessing the magnificent supermoon on August 1, a spectacular 'super blue moon' is on its way, a rare phenomenon that is being looked forward to by skywatchers across the world. This special celestial event can be seen on August 30 (Wednesday), coinciding with Raksha Bandhan celebrations in India. Read more

Web story: 5 vegetables rich in water content. Read more

