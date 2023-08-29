Super Blue Moon 2023: How is a super blue moon different from supermoon and blue moon?

After witnessing the magnificent supermoon on August 1, a spectacular 'super blue moon' is on its way, a rare phenomenon that is being looked forward to by skywatchers across the world. This special celestial event can be seen on August 30 (Wednesday), coinciding with Raksha Bandhan celebrations in India. While this is the second full moon in one month, what's special about a super blue moon is that it's a combination of supermoon and blue moon. If you are a stargazer, you shouldn't miss this opportunity as according to NASA, super blue moon on an average occurs one in ten years. There are times when you will next it after 20 years and on other times you may witness it within few months. As the name suggests a super blue moon is 7 % larger than the average full moon, however, skywatchers may not be able to make out the difference in size. Now let's understand the difference between a super blue moon, supermoon and blue moon. (Also read: Super Blue Moon 2023: Find out the date, timing, where and how to watch and all you need to know) Super Blue Moon: This special celestial event can be seen on August 30 (Wednesday), coinciding with Raksha Bandhan celebrations in India. (Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images)

What's a super blue moon?

It so happens that the moon's orbit around Earth is not a circle but elliptical and the Earth is closer to one side of the ellipse. Every month, moon passes through the point closest to Earth (perigee) and the point farthest from Earth (apogee). When the Moon is at or near its closest point to Earth at the same time as it is full, this is called super blue moon. During this, because of the full moon's proximity to the Earth, it may appear large and bright in the sky.

What is a blue moon?

A blue moon is when full moon occurs twice a month instead of one. This happens because moon's cycle in 29.5 days which is shorter than our calendar month. This gap means that in months when full moon happens in beginning of the month, the other one can happen towards the end. Blue moon happens every 2-3 years.

What is a supermoon?

A supermoon occurs when the moon's orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth and the Moon is full at the same. The supermoon is bigger and brighter than the usual full moon.