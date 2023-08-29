Super Blue Moon 2023: Find out the date, timing, where and how to watch and all you need to know

Skywatchers across the globe are gearing up for a rare and captivating celestial event called the Super Blue Moon. The Lunar phenomenon is set to take place on the night of August 30 and early morning of August 31, 2023. The Super Blue Moon is the convergence of three lunar occurrences - a full Moon, a Supermoon, and a blue Moon. A blue Moon is the term used for when we see the full Moon twice in a month. This upcoming Lunar event is a monthly blue Moon. Additionally, it coincides with the Hindu festival, Raksha Bandhan. Blue Moons are of two types - monthly and seasonal. The upcoming Super Blue Moon is a monthly blue Moon. (File photo)

Super Blue Moon Timing:

For the optimal viewing of the Super Blue Moon, one should watch the Moon shortly after sunset during the dusk hours as soon as the Moon rises. The Super Blue Moon will be at its peak on August 30, around 8:37 pm EDT. Viewers in Europe will have the opportunity to see the Moon rise slightly later, providing an additional chance to see the Moon on August 31. In London, the Moon will rise at 8:08 pm BST. In New York, the Moonrise is at 7:45 pm EDT. For Los Angeles, the Moon will rise at 7:36 pm PDT.

On August 31, the Moon will rise at 8:24 pm BST in London. The full Moon will reach its peak at 1:37 am BST (9:36 am ET or 7:06 am IST on August 31).

Where and how to watch Super Blue Moon?

Those interested in witnessing this rare celestial event can watch the Moon after sunset. It is best to watch the Super Blue Moon during the dusk hours. If you are hoping to catch a look at the Super Blue Moon, but the conditions in your area happen to be poor for Moon watching, you can witness it live on The Virtual Telescope Project at 3:30 GMT on August 31( 9:00 am IST on August 31).