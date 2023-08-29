Super Blue Moon 2023: Where and how to watch the rare celestial event

Calling all skygazers and astronomy enthusiasts! Brace yourselves for an extraordinary experience on August 30th as a rare 'once in a blue moon' celestial event graces the skies. Mark your calendars and remember to cast your gaze upward for this spectacular phenomenon. Some of the biggest cosmic phenomena of 2023 will take place during the August lunar spectacle. Following a spectacular display of meteor showers and an enchanting moon in the initial days of the month, a super blue moon is set to grace the sky on Wednesday, coinciding with the celebration of Raksha Bandhan. The moon orbits the earth in an elliptical rather than a circular orbit, which causes this phenomenon. This means that the moon moves between being closer at perigee and further away at apogee. (Also read: Rare super blue moon to illuminate the sky this week: Here's what you need to know ) The super blue moon is expected to reach its maximum brightness on 30 August 2023, at precisely 20:37 EDT.(Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images)

Despite its name, the moon will not be blue; rather, the term "blue moon" refers to the second full moon in a calendar month, as defined by Sky & Telescope magazine, according to NASA. The interval between two consecutive super blue moons can be as long as 20 years, making it an extremely rare phenomenon. As a result, 30 August 2023 will be a night not to be missed.

Where and how to watch the super blue moon?

If you wonder where and how to see this striking phenomenon, here are some tips. The super blue moon is expected to reach its maximum brightness on 30 August 2023, at precisely 20:37 EDT. The moonrise coincides with the best times of the night for moongazing, especially around dusk. The best way to see it is through a telescope or binoculars, so you can get a good look at all its distinctive features.

However, if you don't have access to either of these, you can still observe the event with your naked eye. Observing the moon after sunset will allow you to see this exceptional celestial phenomenon, which is unlikely to occur again for several years. The ideal time to see the super blue moon is just before sunset. Take note of the time and make sure to see one of the most unusual celestial events. Live streaming options are also available on several websites.