Super Blue Moon 2023: What is a blue moon and how often does it occur? All details inside

Super Blue Moon 2023: The rare 'once in a blue moon' celestial event will grace the skies on the night of August 30, so mark your calendars and don't forget to look up to see the spectacular super blue moon. This Wednesday will be a special occasion as we celebrate Raksha Bandhan during the day and witness the biggest and brightest moon of the year at night. It is expected to peak at 9:36 pm ET or 7:06 am IST. Contrary to its name, the moon will not be blue in colour but rather will appear to be orange in shade. While this sounds exciting, a question looms in the minds of many: What exactly constitutes a blue moon, and how frequently does this phenomenon grace our skies? Fret not, for we're here to provide you with answers. Keep reading to gain clarity on this celestial wonder. (Also read: Super Blue Moon 2023: Where and how to watch the rare celestial event ) A blue moon is a rare occurrence and usually occurs once every two and a half years.(Colin Wooderson/Getty Images)

What is a blue moon?

There are two different kinds of blue moons, but unfortunately, neither one is associated with colour. According to NASA, a seasonal blue moon is recognized as the third full moon within a season containing four full moons, adhering to the conventional understanding of a blue moon. Conversely, a monthly blue moon pertains to the second full moon occurring within a single calendar month and originated due to a misinterpretation of the initial definition.

In line with Time and Date's perspective, the monthly blue moon has evolved into an accepted definition of a blue moon rather than being considered a misconception. However, it takes the Moon 29.5 days to go through each phase, which equates to 354 days for 12 complete cycles. Since there are only around 366 days in a year, there is only about a 13th full moon every two and a half years. This extra full moon is known as a "blue moon" since it does not fit the standard naming scheme. (Also read: Rare super blue moon to illuminate the sky this week: Here's what you need to know )

How often does a blue moon occur?

A blue moon is a rare occurrence. On average, a full moon occurs every 29 days. A month may occasionally have two full moons, as most months have 30 or 31 days. Blue moons usually occur once every two and a half years. Unusually, in 2018 there were two blue moons just two months apart, one of which was a lunar eclipse! It happens about every 10 years that a blue moon and a super moon coincide on the same night; the next time will be in January and March 2037, which is another 14 years away.