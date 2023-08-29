Super Blue Moon 2023: Does Blue Moon actually look blue? Know how it really looks like inside

As the month of August comes to an end, a special celestial event awaits people who take interest in Lunar events or are Moon watchers. The rare Super Blue Moon will be sighted on August 30 (in some places, people will be able to see it on August 31 as well), and despite its name, it will appear in a captivating shade of orange. A Super Blue Moon occurs when a trifecta of labels is being applied to the Moon - it's a full Moon, a Supermoon, and a blue Moon. A Blue Moon is a term used for the celestial event when we see the full Moon twice in a month.(David Paul Morris/ Bloomberg)

Will the Super Blue Moon look blue?

No, the Super Blue Moon will not appear blue. It will be in a striking orange shade. It is just a term used for two full moons in a month. However, on rare occasions, tiny particles in the air (smoke or dust) can scatter away red wavelengths of light, causing the Moon to appear blue.

What is a Supermoon?

Every month, the Moon passes through the closest point to Earth. When the Moon is at its nearest point to Earth at the same time as it is Full, it is called a Supermoon. The full Moon is closer to us than usual during this celestial event and appears especially large and bright in the sky.

What is a Blue Moon?

A Blue Moon is a term used for the celestial event when we see the full Moon twice in a month. The Moon's cycle is 29.5 days every month. It is a bit shorter than the average calendar month. Eventually, that gap results in a full Moon at the beginning of a month, with enough days remaining for another full cycle. Thus, a second full Moon occurs in the same month. This means that a full moon that happens on the 1st or 2nd of a month will probably be followed by a second full moon on the 30th or 31st. Such an occurrence happens every two to three years.

Blue Moons are of two types - monthly and seasonal. The upcoming Moon is a monthly blue Moon.