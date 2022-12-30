Daily brief: What Mahua Moitra said on TMC colleague Saket Gokhale's 3rd arrest, and all the latest news

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 30, 2022 09:09 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Mahua Moitra on TMC colleague Saket Gokhale's 3rd arrest: ‘Harassment’

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Friday took to Twitter to condemn the arrest of party colleague Saket Gokhale, who was arrested for the third time in three weeks, calling it “harassment”. Read more

Rupee ends 2022 as worst-performing Asian currency: Report

The Indian rupee ended 2022 as the worst-performing Asian currency with a fall of 10.14%, its biggest annual decline since 2013, as the dollar rocketed on the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy stance to tame inflation. Read more

‘Let Rishabh Pant rest’: England star's stern reaction to viral photos, videos after India keeper's accident

England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow urged everyone to let Rishabh Pant "rest and recover in private" after the India stumper met with a horrific accident on Friday morning. Read more

Alia Bhatt shines bright in her latest pictures on Instagram, fans call her ‘santoor mummy’ after Raha's birth

Actor Alia Bhatt posted new pictures on her Instagram handle and fans can't stop praising her. Read more

New Year 2023: How to make New Year celebrations special for your pet

Festival time is exciting for us humans but it can be distressing for our pets considering it not only disrupts their daily routine but also raises their anxiety levels. Read more

HT News Desk

tmc mahua moitra
