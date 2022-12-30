Mahua Moitra on TMC colleague Saket Gokhale's 3rd arrest: ‘Harrassment’

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Friday took to Twitter to condemn the arrest of party colleague Saket Gokhale, who was arrested for the third time in three weeks, calling it “harassment”.

Without naming any political party, Moitra tweeted, “Within a span of just 15 days, TMC Nat'l Spokesperson @SaketGokhale has been arrested thrice. Harassment of this kind never pays in long run."

She went on to say that people can “see through this” and that the opposition will emerge stronger.

Within a span of just 15 days, TMC Nat'l Spokesperson @SaketGokhale has been arrested thrice.



Harassment of this kind never pays in long run. People can see through this & opposition emerges stronger. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) December 30, 2022

Saket Gokhale was arrested again from Delhi by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch late Thursday evening over alleged misuse of money he had collected through crowd-funding, a senior Gujarat Police official said.

Amid the Gujarat Assembly election earlier this month, Gokhale was arrested twice for allegedly spreading fake news about the cost incurred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi town where the tragic bridge collapse incident occurred.

The Press Information Bureau had tweeted that the information shared by Gokhale was fake and that the news clipping appeared to be of a local Gujarati newspaper.

He was first arrested on December 6. Soon after he received bail from a court in Ahmedabad, the TMC leader was again arrested on December 8 by the Morbi police for the same offence registered there. He was granted bail the next day.

The Trinamool leader had tweeted after his second release, when he met party chief Mamata Banerjee saying meeting them made his “entire ordeal” seem like “a distant memory”.