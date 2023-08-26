Daily brief: ‘When Amit Shah asks for report card tell him…’ Kharge's attack on BJP, & all the latest news

‘When Amit Shah asks for report card tomorrow, tell him we made Isro’: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Telangana asked why Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend any meeting of the opposition alliance INDIA (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance). Read More

‘ISRO now BJP's 2024 campaign tool’: TMC leader Mahua Moitra attacks PM Modi

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on Saturday, speaking on Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) moon mission Chandrayaan-3, took a jibe at the “Bhakt and troll army” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the saffron party will make ISRO their campaign tool for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Read More

British Museum Director resigns after around 2000 antiques stolen from storeroom

Around 2,000 artefacts including gold jewellery and gems had been stolen from the British Museum over a long period of time, but recovery efforts were already under way, the museum's chair George Osborne said on Saturday. Read More

Don't overuse your contact lenses; follow these tips to prevent eye infections and complications

Contact lenses are thin lenses that rest directly on the surface of the eye. They are the preferred choice for many over glasses due to a range of reasons. Contact lenses not only provide all-round vision compared to conventional glasses, but they are also easy to use, and convenient when it comes to playing sports. Read More

