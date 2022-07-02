Daily brief | ‘When tigers come, foxes…,’ BJP takes jibe after KCR skips welcoming PM Modi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘When tigers come, foxes…’: BJP's jibe after KCR skips welcoming PM Modi

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday launched an all out attack on ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) after chief minister K Chandrashekhara Rao did not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport in Hyderabad. The BJP leader compared the TRS to foxes. Read More

Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha is CBI HQ in Heropanti 2. Twitter says, 'Bollywood!'

Bollywood is synonymous with drama, melodrama, masala and comedy. Sometimes, though, movies are unwittingly funny - such as when filmmakers seem to mix-up locations and the goof-ups are spotted by eagle-eyed viewers who then rush to share online. Read More

Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair denied bail, sent to 14 days judicial custody

A Delhi court on Saturday denied bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, who was arrested over a 2018 tweet on charges of allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The court sent the journalist to 14-day judicial custody. Read More

Sachin Tendulkar stunned with Bumrah's freak show against Stuart Broad, reacts to India captain's carnage on Twitter

The cricketing world was taken by storm as Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah came out with the bat, swinging for the fences, and scored 31* off 16 balls, after having come in at number 10. Read More

Akshay Kumar reacts to R Madhavan's remark on actors finishing films in couple of months: ‘Main kya karoon...'

Akshay Kumar has reacted to R Madhavan's comment that good films take one to two years to be made and not just a few months. Read More

Monsoon pet care tips: How to take care of your dog during rainy season

Monsoons are here and it is the perfect season to spend some quality time with your pets outdoors. However, pet parents need to be careful with the health and hygiene of their furry babies as they are at risk of several skin infections and water-borne diseases etc in the rainy season. Read More

