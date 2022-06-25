Home / India News / Daily brief: 'Won't forget betrayal,' says Aaditya Thackery amid Shiv Sena rebel, and all the latest news
Daily brief: 'Won't forget betrayal,' says Aaditya Thackery amid Shiv Sena rebel, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray.
Published on Jun 25, 2022 08:57 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Aaditya Thackeray says 'fight between truth and lies'; 'won't forget betrayal'

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said the political turmoil in Maharashtra -- the tussle between Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena -- is a fight between 'satya' and 'asatya'. Read more

Another rebel Shiv Sena MLA explains why he joined team Eknath Shinde | Watch

Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday uploaded a video of a legislator in his camp, Erandol MLA Chimanrao Patil, in which the latter explains why he joined the Shinde-led revolt against Sena Supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Read more

Coal company director, ad agency owner booked for cheating

The foreign regional registration office (FRRO) of the Mumbai police has lodged a cheating and forgery case against a coal company director and an advertisement agency owner for allegedly misusing the name and position of honorary consul of San Marino in India, without authorisation by the European country and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Read more

Watch: Navdeep Saini stuns Ravindra Jadeja with snorter, dismisses him for duck in India vs Leicestershire warm-up match

Playing for Leicestershire in the warm-up four-day match between the county side and India, Navdeep Saini delivered a beautiful delivery to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja for a duck in the morning session on Saturday. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan is Bollywood's last superstar and social media saturated with 'stars' will ensure that

Saturday marks 30 years of Shah Rukh Khan’s Bollywood career. He made his debut with Deewana on this day back in 1992. Read more

