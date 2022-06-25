Maharashtra political crisis: Another rebel Shiv Sena MLA explains why he joined team Eknath Shinde | Watch

Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday uploaded a video of a legislator in his camp, Erandol MLA Chimanrao Patil, in which the latter explained why he joined the Shinde-led revolt against Sena Supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“We've been fighting the Congress for the last 30 years, and the NCP, since it was established. We've traditionally fought these two parties, and will continue to do so,” Shinde quoted Patil as saying (translated roughly from Marathi).

“Our main opponent in the constituency, the NCP, will contest against us in the next assembly elections. From this standpoint, all the MLAs requested Uddhav ji to form a natural alliance. But we didn't get his approval and, therefore, asked our leader, Eknath Shinde ji, to take a clear stand,” Patil added.

पण त्यांच्याकडून दाद न मिळाल्याने आम्ही आमचे नेते एकनाथजी शिंदे यांस ही स्पष्ट भूमिका घेण्याचा आग्रह धरला. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 25, 2022

The politician added that all Shiv Sainiks in Maharashtra were in favour of a ‘natural alliance.’ “Hence, this rebellion is supported by more than two-thirds of the MLAs in the party, and 10 independents,” he concluded.

नैसर्गिक युती व्हावी ही अखंड महाराष्ट्राच्या कानाकोपऱ्यातील सर्व शिवसैनिकांची इच्छा आहे. म्हणूनच या विचारधारेसाठी केलेल्या या बंडाच्या भूमिकेला पक्षातील दोन तृतीयांश पेक्षा अधिक आमदार आणि १० सहयोगी अपक्ष आमदारांचे समर्थन आहे. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 25, 2022

Since Shinde began his rebellion against Thackeray earlier this week, he has been uploading videos of MLAs, who are on his side, justifying their decision to be with him. The rebels, who are holed up in a hotel in Guwahati in faraway Assam, want the chief minister to terminate alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

The Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, called the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), came into existence in November 2019, after the Thackeray-led outfit decided to part ways with its long-time ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite retaining power in the state by winning the assembly elections in October that year.

Though partners, the Sena's ideology is polar opposite to that of the NCP and Congress. On the other hand, the BJP follows the same ideology – Hindutva – the same as its now-former ally.

A total of 38 Sena legislators, including Shinde himself, are currently in Guwahati, along with the independents. The party has 55 MLAs in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, and at least two-thirds of them (37, in this case), are required by the dissenting faction to not be in violation of the anti-defection law.

