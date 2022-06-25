Home / India News / Aaditya Thackeray says 'fight between truth and lies'; 'won't forget betrayal'
india news

Aaditya Thackeray says 'fight between truth and lies'; 'won't forget betrayal'

In an address on Friday, Uddhav Thackeray mentioned Aaditya and asked why should aaditya not grow politically while Eknath Shinde's son is an MP from the party.
Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said the betrayal of the rebel MLAs will not be forgotten.&nbsp;
Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said the betrayal of the rebel MLAs will not be forgotten. 
Published on Jun 25, 2022 07:39 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said the political turmoil in Maharashtra -- the tussle between Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena -- is a fight between 'satya' and 'asatya'. The betrayal of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs will not be forgotten, Aaditya said after the party's crucial national executive at the party headquarters. Also Read: 'Seek votes in your father's name': Shiv Sena passes 6 resolutions as Uddhav roars

Aaditya Thackeray has left the Varsha Bungalow and shifted to Matoshree as his father chief minister Uddhav Thackeray moved out of his official residence. Since the crisis began early this week with Eknath Shinde camping in Guwahati along with around 40 MLAs, the Thackerays met the party workers several times.

As the political crisis began, it was claimed that Aaditya Thackeray removed ‘minister’ from his Twitter bio. But the mention of ‘minister’ was never there in the bio.

Since then, the political crisis changed its track as the Sena is fighting the rebellion back with full force. On Saturday, the national executive empowered Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebel MLAs and it was also decided that legal action will be taken against those using the name of Sena or Balasaheb Thackeray. The rebel group announced its name to be ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’ early in the day.

Aaditya was referred to in Uddhav Thackeray's speech to his apartment on Friday when he said why should not Aaditya also grow politically while Eknath Shinde's son is an MP from the party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
aaditya thackeray uddhav thackeray
aaditya thackeray uddhav thackeray
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out