Daily brief: World Inequality Report ‘flawed’, method ‘questionable', says FM, and all the latest news

World Inequality Report ‘flawed’, methodology 'questionable: Sitharaman

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday termed the World Inequality Report 'flawed' and called its methodology 'questionable'.

Belgium, Netherlands, Ireland, Czech Republic expel over 40 Russian diplomats

In a coordinated decision, Belgium is expelling 21 Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage, the country's foreign minister, Sophie Wilmes, said on Tuesday.

2 more members quit, Oppn claims Imran Khan using ‘witch-craft’ to save govt

Twin setbacks for Imran Khan as two more lawmakers quit the ruling alliance on Tuesday to join the opposition ahead of the no-confidence vote in the Pakistan alliance.

Jimmy Kimmel's fresh take on Will Smith slapgate: 'Spider-Man, Aquaman, Catwoman, nobody helped Chris Rock'

Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night for making a joke at the expense of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith continues to be the highlight of the award show.

IPL 2022: 'How can you let him go? I would've had him by the leash'- Shastri questions SRH for releasing star allrounder

Ahead of the start of the fifth match of IPL 2022 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, former India coach Ravi Shastri has questioned SRH's team composition, and doubted their decision to release a star all-rounder heading into the tournament.

Does motion sickness bother you? Here are five tips to feel better

Sea sickness or motion sickness is a problem faced by many. While travelling in a car, boat, tradin or ship, many people experience dizziness, headache, vomiting, fatigue and nausea.