Daily brief: Youth jumps barricades to run to PM’s convoy in Karnataka, and all the latest news

PM security breach: Man runs to Modi’s convoy in Karnataka | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Science & Research, in Chikkaballapur, Saturday. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was breached in Karnataka's Davanagere after a youth jumped barricades and tried to run towards his convoy. The incident occurred when the prime minister was holding a roadshow in the city in the poll-bound state. A video shared by news agency ANI showed the youth being detained by the cops well in time. Read more

Akhilesh Yadav shares video of UP cop slapping street vendor, takes swipe at BJP

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has been actively going toe-to-toe with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government over the law and order situation among other issues. He recently posted a video on Twitter, in which a policeman was was seen slapping a street vendor. Read more

Jonny Bairstow out of IPL 2023, Punjab Kings name Matthew Short as replacement

With less than a week remaining for the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premeier League (IPL), Punjab Kings endured a major blow in the form of Jonny Bairstow. The English cricketer, who has a reputation of being one of the most destructive batter in the format, has been released from the Punjab squad after failing to recover from his injury. Read more

Elon Musk sent a mail to Twitter employees at 2:30 am. He said…

Elon Musk is not a fan of remote working policy. Last year, he had asked his Tesla employees to return to office or find jobs elsewhere. The billionaire has now made his stand clear to the employees at Twitter too. Musk sent his employees an email at 2:30 am saying that ‘office is not an optional’, and noted that the San Francisco office was 'half empty yesterday', Zoe Schiffer, managing editor of Platformer, tweeted. Read more

Suniel Shetty reveals he always remembers his father was a cleaner boy at 9, says 'he lives only for' Athiya Shetty

Actor Suniel Shetty visited the sets of the singing reality show Indian Idol as a special guest. He praised contestant Deboshmita as she sang his hit song Jhanjhariya and found her father getting emotional. He asked her to maintain the father-daughter bond forever and said that he too has a similar relationship with his daughter Athiya Shetty. He also talked about his relationship with his late father and revealed that he was a cleaner boy at the age of nine. Read more

Web story: Mithila Palkar's uber cool looks

Here are some uber cool outfits worn by Mithila Palkar. Read more

karnataka narendra modi punjab kings akhilesh yadav athiya shetty elon musk father ipl jonny bairstow mithila palkar street vendor suniel shetty + 10 more
