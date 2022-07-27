Daily Covid-19 cases in India see 23% rise with 18,313 fresh infections

India witnessed a 23 per cent jump in daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Tuesday with 18,313 fresh infections, according to Union health ministry data. The active caseload, however, dropped to 145,026, nearly 2,500 fewer than the previous day. This means more number of Covid patients recovered from the disease than new cases recorded. The active cases account for 0.34% of the total caseload, while the Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.47%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Covid-related death toll has gone up to 5,26,110 with 57 more fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8am. The daily test positivity rate was at 4.31% and the weekly positivity rate at 4.57%, according to the ministry's data.

A total of 202.79 crore Covid vaccine doses has been administered in India under the nationwide vaccination drive. It includes 93.08 crore second dose and 7.81 crore booster dose.

Of total new infections, Assam accounted for 686 cases, pushing the state's tally to 7,36,307, according to a bulletin by the National Health Mission. The total number of recoveries rose to 7,22,750 after 748 more patients were discharged from different hospitals. The north eastern state has 5,543 active cases, a marginal decrease from 5,605 the previous day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON