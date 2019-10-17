DAKHA BYPOLL: Capt holds second roadshow for his ‘lieutenant’ in 3 days

india

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday took out a roadshow in the Dakha assembly segment in support of Congress candidate and his former officer on special duty (OSD) Capt Sandeep Sandhu for the second time in just three days.

The CM is yet to campaign for party candidates in the Phagwara and Mukerian constituencies.

The roadshow started at Chapar village with Amarinder going from from village to village urging the voters to come out and vote for the Congress nominee. The CM said he was “more than 100% sure” of sweeping all the four assembly seats in the bypolls to be held in the state on October 21.

It passed through Gujjarwal, Ballowal, Chaminda, Jodhan, Jassowal, Kular, Chajjawal and Roomi villages.

“Sandhu is my right-hand man as he has been with me for the last 12 years. If you vote for him, I will pay special focus on the Dakha segment,” the CM was heard telling the villagers.

The CM stopped at Sarabha village to pay homage to Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha. “A true patriot and a freedom fighter, he is great inspiration for all of us,” he said after garlanding the martyr’s statue.



‘Harsimrat doesn’t understand anything’

Taking a dig at Union minister for food processing industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Amarinder said whatever issues related to the Kartarpur corridor and Sultanpur Lodhi are taken up by him with the Centre, she tweets about the same after a week.

“She doesn’t understand anything,” he added.

About former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu missing from the campaign, Amarinder said Sidhu has always believed in doing what he feels like. “It’s his duty to campaign for the party candidates (in the bypolls). You should ask him where he has vanished?” he said.

Youth Akali Dal district president Gurdeep Gosha said the CM’s second roadshow in the segment shows that the Congress is sensing defeat.

