Even as the 14th Dalai Lama enters into 90th year on planet earth tomorrow, his decision to reincarnate is a serious set-back to the rapidly expanding Han imprint over Tibet and consolidation of military might of Beijing in the highest plateau of the world. Dalai Lama will turn 90 years old on Sunday.

By choosing to reincarnate, Tenzin Gyatso has revived the historic institution of the Dalai Lama and given hope to the six million Tibetan Buddhists living under Chinese occupation for the past 75 years. He has also strengthened Tibetan Buddhism globally by refusing to bow before the cultural imperialism of Han China and continue with the tradition of temporal as well as religious head of Tibet in exile. All the four schools of Tibetan Buddhism—Nyingma, Sakya, Kagyu and Gelug—look towards the Dalai Lama, who chooses his own reincarnation despite Communist Party of China trying to insert itself into the equation for larger political gains in Tibet.

While China and its supporters within India thought that the Dalai Lama institution would die a natural death when the 14th Lama passes away, the avatar of Avalokiteshvara, Buddha of Compassion, has bowled a googly to China by announcing his reincarnation. And that the reincarnation will be decided by Gaden Pradhong Trust, headed by his mentor Samdhong Rinpoche, means that the 15th Dalai Lama will be born in the free world and not under the Chinese authoritarian regime. It also means that the reincarnation will have nothing to do with the controversy over the Panchem Lama or the Karmapa, head of highly influential Kagyu school. That Chinese President Xi Jinping choose to meet the Chinese Panchem Lama Gyaltsen Norbu on June 6, 2025 shows the importance of Dalai Lama in the affairs of even occupied Tibet.

Even though it is a given that Beijing will not recognize the 15th Dalai Lama anointed by Gaden Pradhong Trust, it is also not very difficult to predict that China will installed its own Dalai Lama using the puppet Norbu and the orchestrated ‘Golden Urn’ method. Nothing is known about the Panchem Lama anointed by the 14th Dalai Lama since the six year old went missing in China in 1995.

Fact is till such time, the Dalai Lama institution is alive and respected in Buddhist Tibet, China’s occupation of the high plateau will never be complete.

Background

The institution of the Dalai Lama began formally in 1578, following an alliance between the 3rd Dalai Lama, Sonam Gyatso, and Mongol ruler Altan Khan. The Dalai Lama is believed to be the reincarnation of Avalokitesvara, the Bodhisattva of Compassion, and is both a spiritual and cultural leader.

Traditionally, reincarnations are identified through visions, signs, and tests - such as recognizing objects belonging to the previous Dalai Lama.

The “Golden Urn” system, introduced by the Qing dynasty in 1792, was a political tool disguised as religious fairness. It has often been rejected in practice by Tibetans. The 14th Dalai Lama was not appointed by using the so called Urn system.

Steps towards succession of the 14th Dalai Lama

Reincarnation Outside China

His Holiness insists his successor will be born outside of Chinese-controlled territory, likely in India, ensuring religious freedom.

Possibility of a Female or Living-Appointed Successor

The Dalai Lama has expressed openness to a female successor. He has also proposed naming his successor while still alive (an “emanation”), bypassing potential interference.

Gaden Phodrang Trust as Spiritual Steward

The official trust in exile, based in Dharamsala, will manage the search, offering a structured alternative to Chinese claims.

Separation of Spiritual and Political Power

In 2011, he devolved political authority to the democratically elected Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration.

Rejection of China’s Legal Framework

China’s 2007 law requiring state approval of all reincarnations is firmly rejected by His Holiness as a violation of spiritual autonomy.

What the Future May Hold

Dual Dalai Lamas

Likely emergence of two claimants: one appointed by China, one by the Tibetan diaspora.

This mirrors the current Panchen Lama controversy, where Tibetans reject the Chinese-appointed candidate.

Search Beyond Tibet

The search will likely occur in Tibetan refugee communities in India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Mongolia - free from Chinese oversight.

Appointed Emanation

The Dalai Lama may choose to announce his reincarnation in his lifetime to preempt Chinese manipulation.

Global Recognition as a Deciding Force

The legitimate successor will likely gain broad international support, diminishing China's global influence over Tibetan Buddhism.