Dalai Lama trust to launch new programme with aim to create an ‘ethical world’

A special education programme titled ‘SEE’ (Social, Emotional and Ethical Learning) aimed at creating a compassionate and ethical world will be launched by the Dalai Lama Trust in association with the US-based Emory University in the country, next month.

Supported by the Vana foundation, the programme according to its officials is a culmination of over two decades of cross-cultural collaboration between the university and Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

The programme developed with the help of experts in the field of developmental psychology, education, neuroscience, and trauma-informed care, a treatment framework that involves understanding, recognising and responding to the effects of all types of trauma, promises to equip educators with a comprehensive framework for the cultivation of social, emotional and ethical competencies that can be used in kindergarten to class XII as well as higher education.

The launch of the programme next month would be to be attended by Dalai Lama, nobel prize winner Kailash Stayarthi and expert Daniel Goleman.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 22:36 IST