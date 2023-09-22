Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Dalit man beaten up with broom dies by suicide in Karnataka

Dalit man beaten up with broom dies by suicide in Karnataka

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Sep 22, 2023 01:04 AM IST

The woman also allegedly beat up the man with a broom and insulted him by calling him a scheduled caste, according the complaint filed

Bengaluru

The incident took place after the man made a comment on a friend’s wife while partying with friends on Wednesday night. (Representational Image)

A 30-year-old Dalit man died by suicide after allegedly being beaten with a broom and abused using casteist slur at Haralugere village in Malur taluk of Kolar district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place after the man made a comment on a friend’s wife while partying with friends on Wednesday night. The woman’s husband along with his friends beat up the man. The woman also allegedly beat up the man with a broom and insulted him by calling him a scheduled caste, according the complaint filed at the Malur police station.

“The deceased’s wife filed a complaint alleging that her husband died by suicide, unable to bear the humiliation,” Malur circle inspector Vasanth Kumar said. “We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and under SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act against all the five accused. Soon after the man killed himself, all the accused have been absconding and police teams have launched a search to nab them,” he said, adding that the body was handed over to the family members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
Topics
police suicide
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP