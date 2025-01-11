Menu Explore
Dalit man hung, assaulted by villagers in Barmer over theft suspicion, sparks outrage

ByMukesh Mathrani 
Jan 11, 2025 07:21 PM IST

The 53-second video showed villagers assaulting the man with sticks and fists, demanding that he confess to stealing a motorcycle

BARMER: A 25-year-old Dalit man was hung upside down from a tree and brutally thrashed in Barmer’s Gudamalani on Friday, said police on Saturday. A video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

A video of the incident was widely shared on social media (Representative photo)
A video of the incident was widely shared on social media (Representative photo)

The 53-second video showed villagers assaulting the man with sticks and fists, demanding that he confess to stealing a motorcycle. Despite his repeated pleas, the mob continued their brutal attack.

According to initial investigations, the villagers suspected the man of theft and decided to take the law into their own hands, said a police officer.

“After the video came to light, we immediately contacted the victim and initiated a probe into the matter. The individuals involved in the attack are being identified, and strict legal action will be taken against them. A detailed investigation is currently underway,” deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhram Bishnoi.

Bishnoi further said that, in addition to relevant sections of the BNS, a case has also been lodged under the SC/ST Act.



