e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Dalits in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai protest defacement of Ambedkar portrait

Police said they are carrying out investigations to arrest the accused who defaced the portrait by pouring white paint over it.

india Updated: Oct 09, 2019 01:19 IST
M Manikandan
M Manikandan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
A portrait of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar wsa defaced in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district late Monday night.
A portrait of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar wsa defaced in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district late Monday night.(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
         

Dalits from Attappatti village in Madurai district on Tuesday staged protests after miscreants defaced a portrait of Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution. The six feet tall portrait was drawn on a roadside wall in Melur Taluk, 430 km south of Chennai.

According to the Melur police, the portrait of the Dalit icon was defaced late Monday night and locals noticed it on Tuesday morning.

“Locals of Attappatti said that they noticed white oil paint was used to deface Ambedkar’s painting,” an officer at Melur police station said.

Villagers said that the Ambedkar portrait was drawn five years ago by a local artist named S Ezhil and was seen as a mark of Dalit pride.

Melur’s Deputy Superintendent of Police PT Subash, said the police are carrying out investigations to arrest the accused.

Earlier on August 25, a mob had vandalized an Ambedkar statue in Vedaranyam near Nagapattinam during caste violence between two groups.

The incident happened minutes after a section of Dalits allegedly set fire to a car of an Other Backward Caste (OBC) leader.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 01:19 IST

tags
top news
‘Will make us even stronger’: Rajnath after India gets its first Rafale jet
‘Will make us even stronger’: Rajnath after India gets its first Rafale jet
Oct 08, 2019 22:58 IST
‘Don’t ever dare to betray Shiv Sainiks’: Uddhav’s Dussehra message
‘Don’t ever dare to betray Shiv Sainiks’: Uddhav’s Dussehra message
Oct 08, 2019 22:53 IST
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad defends Kashmir remarks that angered India
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad defends Kashmir remarks that angered India
Oct 08, 2019 17:57 IST
‘JD(S) a broken house’: BJP predicts more exits from Kumaraswamy’s party
‘JD(S) a broken house’: BJP predicts more exits from Kumaraswamy’s party
Oct 08, 2019 20:23 IST
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
Oct 08, 2019 16:00 IST
‘Not aggression but self defence’: Rajnath after India gets first Rafale
‘Not aggression but self defence’: Rajnath after India gets first Rafale
Oct 08, 2019 23:00 IST
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
Oct 08, 2019 17:20 IST
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Oct 08, 2019 12:53 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News