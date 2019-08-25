Ambedkar statue vandalised, car torched in Tamil Nadu as groups clash

south

The coastal town of Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district witnessed unrest on Sunday evening as a crowd, alleged to be dominant Caste-Hindus, vandalised BR Ambedkar statue located close to Vedaranyam police station.

The incident happened minutes after a section of Dalits allegedly set fire to a Bolero car of a Mukkulathor OBC caste outfit’s leader.

“Pandian works as Nagapattinam district youth wing secretary for Mukkulathu Puligal – an outfit that represents Kallar, Maravar and Agamudayar community. When Pandian came to Vedaranyam bus stand, a section of Dalit men from Ramakrishnapuram area attacked Pandian and fired at his car,” said a Vedaranyam police source.

After hearing the incident, hundreds of Caste-Hindus gathered in front of Vedaranyam police station and demanded the arrest of the offenders.

“While a few Caste-Hindu men stood before the police station, a few of them went into the streets. They hurled stones on vehicles. One from the mob believed to be an OBC Mukkulathor started vandalising an Ambedkar statue which is merely about 200 meters away from the Police station,” said the police source.

When contacted, a senior police officer who did not wish to be named said Dalits have plunged into the ruckus first on Sunday.

“Pandian and Rajendran, who is a Dalit, had a tussle earlier. To take revenge, Dalit men

attacked Pandian and fired at his car. As Caste-Hindus are dominant in Vedaranyam, they gathered at the spot immediately.Since Dalits attacked Pandian and fired at his car, a set of Caste-Hindus vandalised Ambedkar statue,” a police officer said.

A probe has been ordered over this incident.

“We have held 20 on the grounds of suspicion,” the police officer noted.

After this incident, shops were closed in Vedaranyam.

