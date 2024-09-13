‘Dalits will launch Jute Maro Andolan against Rahul Gandhi for quota remark' : Union minister Athawale

Hitting out at Lok Sabha's leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said that the Dalit community and people of India will launch a “Jute Maro Andolan” against the Congress MP for his remarks on reservation during his visit to the United States. LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with students at Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA, Tuesday, Sept 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Gandhi, during an interaction with students and teachers of Georgetown University in Washington DC, said that the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when "India is a fair place", which he said is not the case currently.

Attacking Gandhi over his statements, Athawale said that no one can snatch the reservation of Dalits, OBC and Aadivasi, and if someone attempts to do so, they will be dealt with.

"The Dalit community and Republican Party of India would launch a nationwide -Jute Maro andolan- against the leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi for his remark on reservation," he said and added that shoes should be thrown at Gandhi.

Advising the Congress leader not to make such statements, Athawale said, “Rahul Gandhi is a useless man. Whenever he goes to England or America, he talks against India.”

He said, “How is it possible that there is no democracy in the country? How can Rahul Gandhi get 99 seats and become the leader of the opposition if there is no democracy in the country?” "The people have given us a mandate and the NDA government is taking everyone ahead, he added.

Rahul Gandhi's statements during his trip to the United States sparked a political slugfest in India, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling him “anti-national” for making remarks on reservation and religious freedom on foreign soil.

Sikh leaders also protested outside Gandhi's residence in New Delhi, asking him to apologise for his statements on the Sikh community. While interacting with Indian Americans in the US, Gandhi has said that the “fight in India is for a Sikh person to wear turban, and kada, and go to a gurdwara.”

(With inputs from PTI)