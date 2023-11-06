‘Damaging form of misinformation’: Union minister on Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video

After an AI generated deep-fake video featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna went viral on social media, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the government is committed to ensure digital safety to all internet users. He stressed that the platforms must remove the deep-fake videos within 36 hours of being reported by the user or the government. Rajeev Chandrasekhar (ANI)

Recently, an AI generated deep-fake video of Rashmika Mandanna in a black swimsuit, entering the lift took the internet by storm. Originally, the video is of an Indian-British Instagrammer, Zara Patel, whose face was being morphed as the south Indian actress. Responding to the video, the union minister said, “PM @narendramodi ji's Govt is committed to ensuring Safety and Trust of all Digital Nagriks using the Internet. Under the IT rules notified in April, 2023 - it is a legal obligation for platforms to ensure no misinformation is posted by any user and ensure that when reported by any user or govt, misinformation is removed in 36 hrs.”

He also stressed that the action will be taken on the platforms and creators if they do not follow the rule. “If platforms do not comply with this, rule 7 will apply and platforms can be taken to court by aggrieved persons under provisions of IPC. Deep fakes are latest and even more dangerous and damaging form of misinformation and need to be dealt with by platforms,” he added.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan also earlier responded to the viral video and said that action must be taken against those who created the video. He said, “Yes this is a strong legal case for legal.”

What is deep-fake?

Deepfake is an Artificial Intelligence technology which is used to swap a person’s face and voice to create content that was not performed or presented by the person in the video. It is similar to ‘morphing’ but the AI technology makes it more accurate and believable without any graphical errors. It uses powerful techniques of machine learning and AI to manipulate audio and video content.