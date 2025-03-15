'Dance or I'll suspend you', Tej Pratap tells cop at Holi event, BJP says that's 'RJD culture'

A policeman was seen dancing on the instruction of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav during Holi celebration at his residence in Bihar's Patna on Saturday. Tej Pratap Yadav celebrated Holi with party workers at his official residence in Patna on Saturday.(X/PTI)

Tej Pratap Yadav celebrated Holi with party workers at his official residence in Patna on Saturday.

“Ey sipahi… Deepak...ek gaana bajayenge usme tumko thumka lagana hai... bura mat maano holi hai... nai thumka nai lagaoge toh suspend kardiye jaoge... [Hey constable… Deepak…I will play a songn in which you will have to dance… don't mind it is Holi… if you don't dance, you will be suspended],” said Tej Pratap before starting to sing a song to which the cop started dancing.

Tej Pratap Yadav also took a scooty ride on Saturday from outside of the CM's residence in Patna while celebrating Holi.

BJP' JDU slam RJD

On the video of police personnel complying with RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav's instructions to dance, Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said “RJD's culture is to flout the law, make fun of people in constitutional posts, insult the Constitution repeatedly, and demoralise people”.

"The ideology and values of people who have been in RJD will never change," Sinha said.

JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said, "The people of Bihar are seeing the condition of the part (RJD party...people will vote only for the development..."

During the celebrations, Tej Pratap reiterated the party’s confidence in Tejashwi Yadav, asserting that he is set to become Bihar’s next chief minister.

Speaking to the media amid the festivities, Tej Pratap said, "Celebrate Holi peacefully. It has been decided that Tejashwi ji will be the CM this time."

The RJD leader was seen smearing colours, playing Holi with party workers, and singing traditional Phagua songs. Party members were seen dancing and chanting slogans in support of the RJD.

As Bihar gears up for assembly elections later this year, RJD leaders have intensified their outreach efforts. The Election Commission has yet to announce the poll dates, but the elections are due in October.

Holi is known as Phaguwa or Fagua in Bhojpuri. The festival begins on the eve of Phalgun Poornima with bonfires marking the legend of Holika.

Meanwhile, Odisha Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan celebrated Holi with his constituents in Khordha, wishing for everyone's health and happiness.

In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the ‘Holi Madhur Milan’ event at Raghumal Arya Kanya Senior Secondary School in Connaught Place on Friday evening. She also offered prayers at Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Shalimar Bagh.