Madras high court warned that intolerance of other religions threatens peace and liberty.(HT File)
Madras high court warned that intolerance of other religions threatens peace and liberty.(HT File)
india news

Danger to secularism: Madras HC tells evangelist who derided Hinduism, junks FIR

  • The court said that propagation of any religion cannot be at the cost of injuring the sentiments and rights of fellow citizens who are part of the rich culture and value system that India embodies.
By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:04 AM IST

While quashing FIRs against evangelist Mohan C Lazarus who apologised unconditionally for his statements against Hindu temples, the Madras high court on Friday came down strongly on religious leaders preaching superiority of their religion over others.

“Spewing venom against another religious faith and developing hatred among the followers of a particular religion against another, defies the very purpose of religion, which is meant to help a human being evolve towards higher truths,” the court said.

The case, which came up before a single judge bench of justice N Anand Venkatesh, brought focus on values of liberty, secularism and tolerance. “The responsibility lies more with persons who are involved in the propagation of religions,” the court said. “... Every word uttered by any person holding an influential status in their respective religion has the potential to make or mar the inner development of a person,” the court observed adding that the petitioner “is not involved in some competitive business” and if millions of his followers blindly follow what he propagates “it will only sow seeds of hatred among people across religious faiths.”

The court added that it cannot be “at the cost of injuring the sentiments and rights” of fellow citizens who are “part of the rich culture and value system that our nation embodies”. The court warned, “If this is not followed, it will spell danger to the secular fabric of this country. It may even lead to eroding one of the basic structures of our Constitution.”

While pointing out that it was faced with a “triangular issue of freedom of expression, secularism and tolerance”, the court found it relevant and “call aloud that we as a society have fallen and are falling into the hands of misconceptions and extremities in the name of securing and practicing our respective religious beliefs. These extremities have always known to incite hatred, violence, bloodshed and bitterness across history.”

The court made a distinction between secularism in the West as emphasising on the separation between state and religion but in India “secularism stresses the equal tolerance of all religions.” The court said it deemed fit to express its mind towards all people placed in the position of the petitioner irrespective of their religious identities. Without taking names, the justice also made an oral observation about a BJP functionary, R Kalyanaraman, who was charged recently for making a hate speech against Islam in Coimbatore district. “Indian secularism is not one that is anti-religious but one that gives to all its citizens, equal freedom of conscience and religion,” the court said.

Also Read: SC junks petition seeking stay on ‘love jihad’ laws

The de facto complainants in the case also wanted to bring a ‘graceful end’ to the matter with an assurance from the petitioner that he will not make such statements in the future. While quashing the numerous FIRs filed to initiate criminal proceedings against the petitioner, the court also quoted Jesus Christ “that the religion or its ideals do not intend to, under any circumstances, incite its followers to judge or demean another religion for the purpose of its own growth and propagation.”

Guhika said she was inspired by her father and grandfather to do charity work.(HT Photo)
Guhika said she was inspired by her father and grandfather to do charity work.(HT Photo)
india news

12-yr old Jammu girl donates earnings to fight Covid-19 pandemic

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • Guhika said she was moved to see the plight of migrant labourers during the lockdown and wanted to help the needy.
An aerial view of farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border, ahead of farmers' proposed 'Chakka Jam' against the Centre's three agri laws, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo )
An aerial view of farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border, ahead of farmers' proposed 'Chakka Jam' against the Centre's three agri laws, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo )
india news

Farmers call for 3-hour ‘chakka jam’, say Delhi won’t be impacted

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:28 AM IST
Security at the farmers’ protest sites at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders have been stepped up with multilayered barricading using barbed wiring on top, concrete walls, trenches, nails boards drilled onto roads and netting to stop pelted stones.
The government has compared the violence on Republic Day to the violence and chaos seen during the siege of the US Capitol on January 6.(AP)
The government has compared the violence on Republic Day to the violence and chaos seen during the siege of the US Capitol on January 6.(AP)
india news

UN human rights agency calls for 'maximum restraint' by farmers and authorities

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:37 AM IST
  • Earlier, the US called for dialogue to address the farmers’ protest and backed peaceful demonstrations and freedom of expression. Washington also offered support for reforms that improve and open up India’s markets to attract private investments.
Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing.(AP File)
Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing.(AP File)
india news

Govt blocked 296 mobile apps since 2014: Centre tells Rajya Sabha

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:35 AM IST
Union minister Sanjay Dhotre said the ministry of home affairs (MHA) had received "several reports about misuse of some Chinese mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms".
David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-born American LeT operative, told the court that he had visited Pune and conducted a reconnaissance of the Indian Army Southern Command Headquarters in Pune.(PTI)
David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-born American LeT operative, told the court that he had visited Pune and conducted a reconnaissance of the Indian Army Southern Command Headquarters in Pune.(PTI)
india news

No indication that India has given up extradition of Headley: Ranas' attorney

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Rana, 59, a childhood friend of Headley, is facing extradition request by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people, including six Americans, were killed.
Security tightened during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Security tightened during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farm stir live: No road blocked in Delhi, Uttarakhand, UP

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:26 AM IST
The farmers' agitation is continuing for over 70 days now and the government has held several round talks with farm union leaders but so far it has not brought any resolution to the negotiation table.
A view of farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, (PTI)
A view of farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, (PTI)
india news

Congress extends support to 'chakka jam' called by farmer unions

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:15 AM IST
Congress extends support to 'chakka jam' called by farmer unions
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addresses at a press conference in Amaravati. (ANI Photo)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addresses at a press conference in Amaravati. (ANI Photo)
india news

Andhra Pradesh to set up 3 concept cities for IT related industries

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:49 AM IST
As per an official release, the Chief Minister said that these cities should contribute to the IT progress and help in the development of the state by bringing in as many industries as possible and focus on creating a large number of jobs.
Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa speaks during the first day of the Karnataka Legislature Assembly, at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa speaks during the first day of the Karnataka Legislature Assembly, at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

BSY calls for report on Lingayat sect’s socio-economic condition

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:26 AM IST
The order comes even as influential leaders and seers of the Panchamasali Lingayats continue their 450 kms ‘Padayatra’ or march from Kudalasangama in Bagalkote district towards Bengaluru.
Despite the working of courts getting adversely affected due to Covid-19, a total of 1,835 cases of crimes against women were disposed of between January 1 and September 30.(FILE PHOTO.)
Despite the working of courts getting adversely affected due to Covid-19, a total of 1,835 cases of crimes against women were disposed of between January 1 and September 30.(FILE PHOTO.)
india news

Tamil Nadu: Stalker sets 26-yr-old woman, her mother on fire

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:22 AM IST
The man, who was later identified as Bhoopalan alias Satish, 31, was a contract technician and was said to be stalking the 26-year-old woman for seven years.
People using the internet as 4G Internet to be restored across Jammu And Kashmir after 18 Months, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI Photo)
People using the internet as 4G Internet to be restored across Jammu And Kashmir after 18 Months, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

17 months on, 4G internet services restored in Jammu and Kashmir

By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:14 AM IST
The news broke earlier in the evening, cheering residents of the Union Territory (UT). “4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K,” government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted.
The Tamil Nadu Government has decided to release all seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, including AG Perarivalan and Nalini. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Wednesday told the state assembly that the government has decided to release all the convicts in the case. The move by the state government comes a day after the Supreme Court commuted the death sentence of the three of the convicts, Santhan, Murugan and Perarivalan to life term on the ground of delay in deciding their mercy plea by the Centre.

india news

Row erupts after TN guv declines to take a call on convict’s plea

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:11 AM IST
The Supreme Court was told by the Centre on Thursday that Purohit, on January 25, said that the decision would have to be taken by the President.
The decision to hire people from the private sector earlier gave rise to resentment in bureaucratic circles, but the government has argued that the decision will help in bringing in domain experts.(PTI/ Representative image)
The decision to hire people from the private sector earlier gave rise to resentment in bureaucratic circles, but the government has argued that the decision will help in bringing in domain experts.(PTI/ Representative image)
india news

Lateral entry: Govt invites applications for joint secys, director post

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:07 AM IST
The government is looking to appoint three joint secretaries and 27 directors through the lateral entry route to work for 13 ministries on contract basis.
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan displays a vial of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Saturday.(Bloomberg Photo )
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan displays a vial of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Saturday.(Bloomberg Photo )
india news

Vaccination for general public likely to begin in March 2nd half, says minister

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:01 AM IST
India began the drive with health care workers on January 16, and from the first week of February, shots are now being given to front line services staff such as police and firefighters.
