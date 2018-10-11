Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 11, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Dangerous driving case against Prateik Babbar withdrawn

india Updated: Oct 11, 2018 19:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
prateik babbar,dangerous driving,case against rateik babbar

Prateik Babbar was booked on Wednesday night for dangerous driving under Motor Vehicles Act after his vehicle knocked down a bike driver on a one-way street in Goa’s Porvorim town.(IANS File Photo)

The case against Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar for dangerous driving has been withdrawn after the aggrieved parties reached a settlement, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

Babbar was booked on Wednesday night for dangerous driving under Motor Vehicles Act after his vehicle knocked down a bike driver on a one-way street in Goa’s Porvorim town.

“One person was injured, but not seriously,” police inspector, Porvorim, Paresh Naik had said.

While Babbar was involved in a brief altercation with the youth whom he knocked down, no formal complaint was registered.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 19:26 IST

tags

more from india