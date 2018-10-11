Dangerous driving case against Prateik Babbar withdrawn

Dangerous driving case against Prateik Babbar withdrawnindia Updated: Oct 11, 2018 19:28 IST
Prateik Babbar was booked on Wednesday night for dangerous driving under Motor Vehicles Act after his vehicle knocked down a bike driver on a one-way street in Goa’s Porvorim town.(IANS File Photo)
The case against Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar for dangerous driving has been withdrawn after the aggrieved parties reached a settlement, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.
Babbar was booked on Wednesday night for dangerous driving under Motor Vehicles Act after his vehicle knocked down a bike driver on a one-way street in Goa’s Porvorim town.
“One person was injured, but not seriously,” police inspector, Porvorim, Paresh Naik had said.
While Babbar was involved in a brief altercation with the youth whom he knocked down, no formal complaint was registered.
First Published: Oct 11, 2018 19:26 IST