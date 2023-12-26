Dashboard for municipal bodies to be ready by March next year: Official

NEW DELHI: A dashboard that can be used to assess the performance of urban local bodies is expected to go live by March next year, people familiar with the matter said. (FIile Photo)

One set of metrics that will be available via the dashboard to be launched by the Union government relates to revenue data such as property tax, trade and licence fees, and charges for water and sanitation. The portal will also have details of public grievances registered by the respective local body portals including complaints relating to road works, street lights and the time taken to address them.

“This is the only portal in the country that will be live and will not rely on manual uploading of data but work on real-time syncing of data from the respective municipal websites,” an official at the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) said. He said the portal was envisaged to become a source of credible urban data.

“It can be found out in real-time how much revenue has been collected in which ward,” the official said, adding that the data can be used to decide policy matters at the level of the state and union government.

This portal would enable comparison of two cities or even two wards within a city with respect.

The portal, named UMEED (Urban Monitoring for Efficient and Effective Decision-making), has been planned under the National Digital Mission, a second official said.

Since June this year, over 1,500 municipal bodies in 12 states including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have been feeding data to the portal.

“There are some technical glitches at a local level, and we are training their teams to fix those issues,” the official said.

Srikanth Vishwanathan, chief executive officer of the Janagraha, a Bengaluru-based organisation working on urban reforms, said, “This can be an exciting opportunity and can potentially address the challenge of data on urban services and create healthy competition among cities based on such data.”