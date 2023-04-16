Day after Atiq Ahmad's killing: CM Yogi cancels all events; Prayagraj, Ayodhya on alert

Section 144 of CrPc was imposed across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, a day after gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead in Prayagraj, while security has been tightened in all prominent religious places in the state. Cities, including Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura, have been placed under extra protection with priests being asked to alert any suspicious activity or person at temples.

Security personnel being deployed in an area in view of Section 144 imposition in Uttar Pradesh after mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim aka Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police forces have been deployed at all major locations in Ayodhya, while a three-tier security system comprising CRPF and local police have been positioned at the site of the Ram Temple.

Also read: Atiq Ahmad's killers shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’; identified: What we know

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also cancelled all his events for the day. He has ordered for a three-member judicial commission to probe the incident. In a late-night meeting, Adityanath asked the UP Police to be on high alert and ensure peace is maintained in the state. Internet services remain shut in the old Prayagraj area as part of the security measures.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the Prayagraj incident. He immediately called a high-level meeting and ordered a high-level inquiry into the whole matter," officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ironically, Atiq and Ashraf were killed on a day the body of the gangster-turned-politician's son was buried after being killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on April 13.

Following the incident, security was beefed up at key public installations and areas considered sensitive.

The three assailants, who were arrested after shooting Atiq and Ashraf at point-blank range, will be presented before the magistrate on Sunday.

Sunny Singh is a resident of Hamirpur district, Lavlesh Tiwari is from Kotwali in Banda and Arun Maurya belongs to village Baghela Pukhta within the limits of Soron Kotwali police station in Kasganj.

The brothers were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews around 10pm on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Atiq was accused in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005, as well as in the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP leader's murder in February this year.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON