Asad buried in Prayagraj amid heavy security: father Atiq Ahmed fails to attend: Top updates

The body of Asad Ahmed, the 19-year-old son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, was buried at Kasari Masari graveyard in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday, two days after he and his aide Ghulam Hasan, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter with the UP Special Task Force in Jhansi. The body of Asad Ahmed is brought to Kasari Masari in Prayagraj for last rites.(HT Photo)

Additional commissioner of police Akash Kulhary said it was the family's decision to directly bring the body of Asad to the Kasari Masari graveyard.

Top updates on Asad Ahmed and Ghulam Hasan's last rites:

1. Asad was buried at Kasari Masari graveyard where all other relatives, including his grandparents, were buried. Asad’s grave has been dug beside the grave of Atiq's father Feroz Ahmad. People present include Atiq's sister Shaheen Begam.

Asad Ahmed's body being buried at Kasari Masari graveyard. (HT Photo)

2. Atiq's lawyers had reached the Kasari Masari graveyard to request that the burial process be halted till the district court of Prayagraj opens to hear the jailed politician's application to be allowed to take part in the last rites of his son.

3. The body of Ghulam Hasan, who was also killed in the encounter with the UP STF in Jhansi, was also brought to Mehendauri graveyard in Prayagraj for burial.

4. Security personnel are on high alert and entry has been restricted inside the Kasari Masari graveyard.

5. Barricading has been placed in Chakia and people were asked to go to their homes.

6. At the Kasari Masari graveyard, barely two dozen people have been allowed. Officials used drones to keep a vigil near the graveyard. Security personnel also video-recorded the scene.

7. Rituals before the burial, usually performed at home, were carried out at the graveyard.

8. Earlier, a large crowd were assembled near Atiq's now-demolished ancestral home at Chakia in Prayagraj to participate in the funeral.

9. Asad's body was brought to Atiq's residence in Prayagraj, from where it was taken to the graveyard for performing the last rites.

10. On Saturday, Atiq and his brother Ashraf were brought to Dhoomganj police station in Prayagraj.

