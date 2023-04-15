Bodies of Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, aide Ghulam brought to Prayagraj for last rites

The Uttar Pradesh Police on early Saturday morning brought the bodies of Asad Ahmed, the son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, and his associate Ghulam, to a mortuary in Prayagraj, where the last rites will be performed. Asad and Ghulam, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Jhansi on Thursday afternoon. Visuals show that two ambulances and a police van were deputed for the transportation of bodies of Asad Ahmed and Ghulam.(ANI)

On Friday, Atiq Ahmed moved an application before a vacation court of the Prayagraj district court to permit him as a father to attend the last rites of his son.

Since it was a holiday in the district court on Friday on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, the application was submitted to the vacation court. However, since the vacation court lacked the jurisdiction to handle such matters, the application would be presented before the appropriate court on Saturday when it reopens.

Atiq Ahmed's relatives have already gone to Jhansi Medical College to retrieve Asad's body.

Sources have stated that when Atiq's father Haji Feroz Ahmad passed away, Atiq was in jail, but he was granted permission to attend the funeral. At present, he has requested permission from the court to attend his son's last rites.

Asad, aide killed in retaliatory firing, says FIR

The FIR filed by STF deputy superintendent of police, Navendu Kumar, said on Friday the team had tried to capture Asad and Ghulam alive, but they were killed in “retaliatory firing”.

Police said the encounter occurred at 12.45pm on Thursday when two teams intercepted Asad, 19, and Ghulam, 40, on the Kanpur-Jhansi highway. Both were absconding after being named in the murder of Umesh Pal, a lawyer who was a key witness in a sensational 2005 murder and who was gunned down along with two police guards outside his home in Prayagraj on February 24.

The encounter on Thursday was carried out by a 12-member STF team led by DSPs Navendu Kumar and Vimal Kumar Singh.

