Day after biggest single-day spike, Odisha records another 79 Covid-19 cases

Updated: May 26, 2020 11:53 IST

Odisha’s health department said on Tuesday that 79 fresh cases of coronavirus disease cases were reported in the last 24 hours, news agency ANI reported.

“With 79 new Covid-19 positive cases reported today, the total tally of positive cases in the state has risen to 1517,” ANI quoted a statement from the state health department.

This comes a day after the state recorded its biggest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases. The number of cases recorded on Monday were 103.

Most of the Covid-19 cases were reported from Deogarh district, followed by Kendrapara at 15, Jagatsinghpura at 10 and eight from Bhadrak districts.

It also reported the highest number of 99 patients recovering from the highly-infectious disease on the day, taking the total number of persons cured from Covid-19 in the state to 649.

The recovery rate from the disease now stands at 45.13 per cent in Odisha, while the percentage of positive cases is 1.12, news agency PTI quoted an official in the Health and Family Welfare department as saying.

PTI further reported that a suspected coronavirus patient died during treatment at hospital in Bhawanipatna. THe 35-year-old belonged to Kalahandi district and had recently returned from Tamil Nadu. The man was put on ventilator support as he had breathing problems, doctors said.

So far, 28 of the state’s 30 districts have reported Covid-19 cases.

Earlier, 102 positive cases were reported on May 18 and 101 on May 12.

Of the total cases in Odisha, 861 are active while 649 people have recovered from the disease and seven have died, the official said.

Ganjam district, which reported the return of the highest number of migrant workers from other states, continues to head the list of Covid-19 cases in the state with 353, followed by Jajpur (240), Balasore (133), Bhadrak (106), Khurda (82), Puri (81), Cuttack (59) and Kendrapara (55).