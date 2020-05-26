e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Day after biggest single-day spike, Odisha records another 79 Covid-19 cases

Day after biggest single-day spike, Odisha records another 79 Covid-19 cases

The recovery rate from the disease now stands at 45.13 per cent in Odisha, while the percentage of positive cases is 1.12.

india Updated: May 26, 2020 11:53 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Migrant labourers carry their belongings as a walk along the national highway to reach their native place, during Covid-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar last week.
Migrant labourers carry their belongings as a walk along the national highway to reach their native place, during Covid-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar last week.(ANI Photo)
         

Odisha’s health department said on Tuesday that 79 fresh cases of coronavirus disease cases were reported in the last 24 hours, news agency ANI reported.

“With 79 new Covid-19 positive cases reported today, the total tally of positive cases in the state has risen to 1517,” ANI quoted a statement from the state health department.

This comes a day after the state recorded its biggest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases. The number of cases recorded on Monday were 103.

Most of the Covid-19 cases were reported from Deogarh district, followed by Kendrapara at 15, Jagatsinghpura at 10 and eight from Bhadrak districts.

It also reported the highest number of 99 patients recovering from the highly-infectious disease on the day, taking the total number of persons cured from Covid-19 in the state to 649.

The recovery rate from the disease now stands at 45.13 per cent in Odisha, while the percentage of positive cases is 1.12, news agency PTI quoted an official in the Health and Family Welfare department as saying.

PTI further reported that a suspected coronavirus patient died during treatment at hospital in Bhawanipatna. THe 35-year-old belonged to Kalahandi district and had recently returned from Tamil Nadu. The man was put on ventilator support as he had breathing problems, doctors said.

So far, 28 of the state’s 30 districts have reported Covid-19 cases.

Earlier, 102 positive cases were reported on May 18 and 101 on May 12.

Of the total cases in Odisha, 861 are active while 649 people have recovered from the disease and seven have died, the official said.

Ganjam district, which reported the return of the highest number of migrant workers from other states, continues to head the list of Covid-19 cases in the state with 353, followed by Jajpur (240), Balasore (133), Bhadrak (106), Khurda (82), Puri (81), Cuttack (59) and Kendrapara (55).

tags
top news
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
After Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar meeting, Sena says ‘govt is strong’
After Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar meeting, Sena says ‘govt is strong’
LIVE: Lockdown has failed as Covid-19 cases are rising, says Rahul Gandhi
LIVE: Lockdown has failed as Covid-19 cases are rising, says Rahul Gandhi
Locusts invade Maharashtra, alert in Mathura and Delhi as swarm expands area
Locusts invade Maharashtra, alert in Mathura and Delhi as swarm expands area
BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Bihar Board matric result to be announced shortly at biharboardonline.com
BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Bihar Board matric result to be announced shortly at biharboardonline.com
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
Novavax latest to start human trial of Covid-19 vaccine: How is it different?
Novavax latest to start human trial of Covid-19 vaccine: How is it different?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In