Day after ceasefire with Pakistan, PM Modi chairs high-level meeting with tri-services chiefs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a high-level meeting with defence minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and tri-services chiefs at his residence in New Delhi, ANI reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI/X)

National security advisor Ajit Doval and chief of defence staff general Anil Chauhan were also present at the meeting.

The meetings come a day after India and Pakistan agreed to immediately cease all hostilities across land, air, and sea, following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Also Read | How India and Pakistan hammered out a surprise pause

US President Donald Trump was the first to announce the ceasefire on social media, followed by a formal statement from Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Misri said that the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan had called his Indian counterpart at 3:35pm IST.

“The Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India at 15:35 hours Indian Standard Time earlier today. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and at sea, with effect from 17:00 hours IST today,” Misri said.

Also Read | Pakistan’s dubious record casts shadow over ceasefire deal

Indian officials also clarified that no broader dialogue was forthcoming and that all measures taken against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack—including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Attari land border post, reduction of diplomatic presence, and expulsion of Pakistani nationals—will remain in place.