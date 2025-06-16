Search Search
Day after she was admitted, hospital says Sonia Gandhi currently stable, doctors closely monitoring her health

ByHT News Desk
Jun 16, 2025 03:02 PM IST

The Congress parliamentary chairperson had gone for a medical check-up to the same hospital a week ago, on June 9.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday, is currently stable, an official statement released by the hospital said.

Sonia also went for check-up at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital in Shimla earlier this month.(PTI)
Sonia also went for check-up at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital in Shimla earlier this month.(PTI)

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening. She is currently undergoing treatment for stomach-related issues. 

The Congress parliamentary chairperson had gone for a medical check-up to the same hospital a week ago, on June 9, according to a PTI news agency report.

“She was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at 9 pm yesterday (15.06.2025, Sunday), under the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology for a stomach-related issue. She is currently stable, and the doctors are closely monitoring her health," the hospital statement released on Monday said.

Day before the hospital had said that she was under observation. Earlier this month, Sonia also went for check-up at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital in Shimla, going home after that. This came after the former Congress president complained of restlessness after her visit to the city.

Dr Aman Chauhan, deputy medical superintendent at the Shimla hospital, said she had been brought for a routine check-up. He was that Sonia's blood pressure was slightly high, adding that she was stable.

Naresh Chauhan, principal dvisor (media) to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that she was admitted to IGMC due to minor health issues, and was being taken back home. 

Sukhu, who was on a two day-visit to Una, a city in Himachal, returned to Shimla, cutting short his trip. 

