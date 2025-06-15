Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital for abdomen-related issue

Senior Congress leader and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday, ANI reported, citing a statement from the hospital. Senior Congress leader and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.(PTI)

“Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. She has been admitted to the gastro department due to stomach-related problem and is under observation,” the statement said.

Earlier in June, Gandhi was brought to the Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital after she complained of restlessness during a visit to the city. She went home after the checkup.

Dr Aman Chauhan, deputy medical superintendent, IGMC had said that Sonia Gandhi was brought to the hospital for a routine checkup.

“Sonia Gandhi was brought to the hospital for a routine checkup. Her blood pressure was slightly on the higher side, she is stable now,” Chauhan had said.