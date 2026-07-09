Days after graduating, Indian student killed in New York crash; family says ‘she was pillar of our family’

A 25-year-old Indian student reportedly died in the US after the car she was travelling in with three others was rammed in by another speeding vehicle from behind at a red signal in New York. The deceased Indian student, Prasanna Atluri, had recently graduated from the Pace University's Lubin School of Business, and was looking for job opportunities in the US.

Prasanna Alturi had recently graduated from the Pace University's Lubin School of Business, and was looking for job opportunities in the US. (X)

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Prasanna's family said that she was on way to a temple when the accident took place, killing the two of them on spot and gravely injuring two others, NDTV reported.

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The fatal crash took place on July 5 and her family has now set up a crowdfunding appeal to bring back her dead body to India. Prasanna was from Mulapadu, Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh.

“Prasanna was the pillar of her family and the person everyone relied on for guidance, emotional support, and financial stability. Even while managing her own student loans, she never hesitated to help others. She lifted people quietly and consistently, with a heart full of love,” said her cousin, Ravi Kumar Alturi, who set up the crowdfund appeal on behalf of the family.

Family seeks help to bring back her dead body

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{{^usCountry}} As the family seeks support, the crowdfunding appeal states that Prasanna’s loved ones are struggling to cover the costs of her last rites, travel expenses for relatives, and her outstanding student loan. “I created this fundraiser so they can grieve without the weight of financial strain,” Ravi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the family seeks support, the crowdfunding appeal states that Prasanna’s loved ones are struggling to cover the costs of her last rites, travel expenses for relatives, and her outstanding student loan. “I created this fundraiser so they can grieve without the weight of financial strain,” Ravi said. {{/usCountry}}

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Prasanna came from a humble family – her father Atluri Vasantha Rao is a farmer and her mother runs a small bag manufacturing unit in Malleswari village, according to the Times of India. She had moved to New York after completing her studies in Chartered Accountancy in India as her family used up their savings for her bright future.

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Just last month, a 25-year-old student from Kamareddy district of Telangana was found dead in his room in London where he was pursuing higher studies.

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S Srinath Reddy had gone to London 14 months ago, his father Madhusudan Reddy told reporters at Talamadla village in the district, news agency PTI reported.

He said the circumstances surrounding his son's death are not known and appealed to the central and state governments to help expedite the repatriation of the body. Madhusudan Reddy also said his son had spoken to the family members on June 22 night and the conversation was normal.

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According to him, Srinath Reddy had reportedly attended a birthday party on June 22 night.

A family relative, whose son also resides in London, said a roommate of Srinath Reddy had found him dead on June 23 morning.

The roommate said Srinath Reddy had allegedly hung himself.