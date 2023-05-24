DCW chief orders Delhi Police to file FIR over abusive posts targeting Shubman Gill's sister

Taking suo-moto cognisance of the online trolling and abuse of emerging Indian cricketer Shubman Gill’s sister Shahneel, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking registration of the first information report (FIR) in the matter. DCW chief Swati Maliwal has also sought a detailed report from the police on the action taken in the matter by May 26. Royal Challengers Bangalore player Virat Kohli greets Gujrat Titans batter Shubman Gill during the IPL 2023 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, May 21, 2023.(PTI)

After Gill's ton guided Gujarat Titans to a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last league stage game in the IPL that saw the elimination of Virat Kohli's team from the race for play-offs, some social media users posted abusive content and issued threats targeting Shahneel Gill, the young cricketer's sister.

In the notice issued to Delhi Police, Swati Maliwal said that the posts on Twitter and Instagram targeting Gill's sister are “obscene, misogynistic, threatening and extremely abusive” towards her.

“She is also being threatened of rape and assault on social media which is an outrightly criminal act,” the DCW chief said.

Calling the issue "very serious", Maliwal asked the police to provide a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, and details of action taken in the case.

On Monday, Maliwal slammed those trolling Shubman Gill's sister on social media, assuring that action will be taken against those trolling her.

"Extremely shameful to see trollers abusing #ShubhmanGill's sister just because the team they follow lost a match. Previously we had initiated action against people abusing #ViratKohli's daughter. DCW will take action against all those who have abused Gill's sister as well. This shall not be tolerated!" she said in a tweet.

Shubman Gill reaffirmed his status as Virat Kohli's heir apparent with a magnificent hundred as Gujarat Titans knocked Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the IPL with a six-wicket win, allowing Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians to sneak through as the fourth team in the play-offs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON