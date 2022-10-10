DCW chief seeks ouster of Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss over #MeToo row

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday wrote to information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur, requesting that filmmaker, Sajid Khan, be removed from reality show Bigg Boss over sexual harassment allegations raised against him during the #MeToo movement.

"Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show," Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi on Monday.

The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) had suspended Sajid Khan for a year in 2018, after several women accused him of sexual harassment. He also had to resign as director of "Housefull 4" earlier that year and was replaced by Farhad Samji.

The first episode of Bigg Boss' 16th season aired on October 1. The show is hosted by actor Salman Khan.

