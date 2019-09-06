DCW claims to have busted sex rackets being run from spas at Nawada, Madhu Vihar

india

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 06:49 IST

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday said it had busted sex rackets operating from spas and massage parlours in the Nawada and Madhu Vihar areas of the national capital.

Police said some women had filed a complaint against DCW members for allegedly harassing them and forcibly entering their premises.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal, along with her colleague Kiran Negi and other staff of the panel, carried out a surprise inspection of two spas at Nawada on Wednesday, the commission said.

During the inspection, the commission found out that sex rackets were being operated from the spas. Nine girls, including a school student, were rescued from these spas, the DCW said.

It added that used condoms were also found in the dust bins in the spas.

The commission claimed that the police refused to register an FIR in the matter.

Maliwal had issued summonses to the Delhi Police and the MCD in this regard, the DCW said.

In the summonses sent to the DCP, Dwarka and the MCD Commissioner, the DCW chief has expressed displeasure over the matter.

She has alleged that prostitution is openly taking place in the guise of running spas and massage parlours.

The DCW has sought an action-taken report from the Delhi Police and the three civic bodies.

It has asked the police to provide a copy of the FIR, along with the details of the arrests made in the matter. It has also asked them to provide the details of the complaints received against the said spas in the past, along with the action-taken reports.

Meanwhile, the police said they went to the spas, but no minor girl was found there. All the women working at the spas told the police that they were doing the job of a masseuse out of their own will.

A representative of the DCW has given a written complaint to the police in this regard.

The women, including the manager of the spas, were brought to the Mohan Garden police station by a DCW member, the police said.

Since they were brought to the police station at night, they were asked to come in the morning for enquiry, they added.

On Thursday morning, the manager came to the police station along with some of her women employees, the police said.

They refuted all the charges and alleged that the DCW members forcibly made them admit that a sex racket was being operated from the spas. The manager also produced a copy of a valid spa licence issued by the SDMC, the police said.

In their statements, the women working at the spas alleged that they were beaten up by the women accompanying Maliwal during the DCW inspection, the police said.

They added that a medical examination of the women working at the spa was also carried out.

The complaint was sent to the prosecution branch for a legal opinion, the police said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 06:49 IST